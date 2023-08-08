The Author of “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light,” Joyce Nanette Johnson, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to define trauma and explain its triggers and symptoms.

Different Types of Trauma:

Acute Trauma: a single traumatic event. Examples: A car accident. An assault. Chronic Trauma: trauma that has occurred following a series of events; happened more than once. Examples: Prolonged child abuse. Prolonged exposure to combat. Repeated sexual abuse. Complex Trauma: exposure to varied and multiple traumatic events, often of an invasive, interpersonal nature. Examples: Repeatedly witnessing abuse or violence. Childhood neglect. Being bullied.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, Call 988, the 24 hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or Call 211 for health and mental health assistance.