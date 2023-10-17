TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Happy Healthy Human Coach, Michele Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with ways to de-stress before the holidays roll around. After Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before we know it.

Make sure you do not over schedule yourself. Come up with a spending budget and do not go over it. Try to stick to your regular schedule as much as possible and get 7-9 hours of restorative sleep. Try to eat organic and healthy foods.