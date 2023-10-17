TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Happy Healthy Human Coach, Michele Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with ways to de-stress before the holidays roll around. After Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before we know it.

  1. Make sure you do not over schedule yourself.
  2. Come up with a spending budget and do not go over it.
  3. Try to stick to your regular schedule as much as possible and get 7-9 hours of restorative sleep.
  4. Try to eat organic and healthy foods.