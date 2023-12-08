TAMPA (BLOOM) – Lipedema, affecting mainly women, is a chronic condition of fat and connective tissue that builds up on the body, and it’s cause is still unknown. This condition affects Content Creator and Lipedema Warrior, Allison Jacobs, but with the support of her doctors and TikTok community, she has the chance to share her story and educate others who may be struggling too.

Jacobs joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her uplifting journey, bringing Guyardo into her world of dancing on social media, teaching her the latest dance trend.