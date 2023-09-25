TAMPA (BLOOM) Mental health experts will tell you dance can have a positive impact on mental health in several ways. Engaging in dance as a form of physical activity and creative expression can promote emotional well-being, reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance overall mental health.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Cheerleader, dance specialist, Tedx Speaker and the owner of DTWS, Sybil Stanonis, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about her mission to help people deal with mental health struggles through dance.

“Stress is not what happens to us…it is our response to what happens.”, said Stanonis. She went on to say, ‘We choose how we handle our stress so just dance it out.”

Stanonis offers dance therapy enrichment programs to children and adults alike. The curriculum developed from Stanonis’ education in psychology, dance expertise & life experience.

DTWS is dedicated to teaching well beyond dance, especially when it comes to our youth. Stanonis teaches skills to her students at an impressionable age to help them build confidence that will serve themselves for a lifetime.