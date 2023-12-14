TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, Dance Theatre of Tampa’s Justin Kahan, who is the Rehearsal Director, The Nutcracker joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about Tampa Bay’s longest running Nutcracker production happening this weekend. Dancers performed in-studio providing a sneak preview.

The 24th Annual Holiday Production of “The Nutcracker” at the University of South Florida College of the Arts will be performed Friday, December 15th at 7pm, Saturday, December 16th at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, December 17th at 2pm.