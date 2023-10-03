TAMPA (BLOOM) – Cycle for Air is celebrating its 39th year in 2023, and for the first time, it will take place on the Florida Coast, so if you are looking for an adventure of a lifetime, the Gulf Coast Bike Trek is for you.

Kristen Niemi with the American Lung Association and Pediatric Pulmonologist, Dr. John Prpich, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the Gulf Coast Bike Trek happening on October 21st and to spread awareness for lung health.

There are three different course: a 62-mile loop for seasoned cyclists, a 40-mile loop, and a 10-mile ride.