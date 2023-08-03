Tampa (BLOOM) – In the world of modern design and decor, artisans are continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity to bring captivating products into our lives. Among the most enchanting trends is the use of eco-friendly resin combined with exquisite hardwoods to craft functional art in the form of cheese boards and serving trays.

This fusion of natural materials creates one-of-a-kind masterpieces that add elegance to home decor and make for delightful conversation pieces during gatherings. Beyond their aesthetic charm, these hand-poured creations also reflect a commitment to sustainability, as they give new life to recycled bioproducts. Join us on an exploration of the allure of resin art and sustainable craftsmanship that not only enhances our living spaces but also celebrates the beauty of nature.

Lynn & Liana Designs: Where Art Meets Elegance

Based in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada, Lynn & Liana Designs is a family business that weaves together the beauty of eco-friendly resin and exquisite hardwoods to create unique cheese boards and serving trays. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for crafting functional art, each meticulously hand-poured piece is one-of-a-kind. Embracing nature’s wonders, their creations add a touch of elegance to home decor while supporting the replanting of trees across North America. Featured in publications and TV shows, Lynn & Liana Designs’ journey celebrates art, craftsmanship, and environmental consciousness.

Embracing the Beauty of Resin Artistry

Lynn & Liana Designs, showcases the growing movement towards conscious consumerism and the appreciation for handmade, sustainable products. Whether it’s the captivating allure of resin, the timeless charm of hardwoods, or the ingenious blend of recycled materials, these brands have unlocked the true essence of functional art that resonates with the heart and soul of conscientious consumers.