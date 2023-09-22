TAMPA (BLOOM) Creating holiday memories and moments holds significant importance for individuals and families. These experiences contribute to the richness of life, strengthen relationships, and have a lasting positive impact.

Mom Leadership Coach, Carla Marconi, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and said there are 3 keys to creating an unforgettable holiday memories:

• Being selective with your commitments

• Set intentions together as a family

• Find joy in the imperfections, especially if you’re the host

Marconi went on to say creating holiday moments can also strengthening family bonds by providing an opportunity for families to come together, spend quality time, and strengthen their bonds. Shared experiences create a sense of togetherness and unity, fostering a deeper connection among family members.

Marconi said there are 3 ways to stay present and create unforgettable holiday memories:

• Widen your lenses to take in the whole movie of your life

• Gratitude journal – lean into your imagination

• Pause and breath – to bring you to the present moment

Creating holiday memories and moments is also important because it can enrich our lives, strengthens relationships, and helps us connect with our cultural, religious, and personal traditions. These experiences contribute to our overall well-being.