TAMPA (BLOOM) – Michelle Ellena and Tara Hubbard the co-founders of Take MAR joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about their non-profit organization which works to regenerate the environment and Tampa Bay communities by supporting the enhancement of all life, promoting natural heritage, and facilitating a connection with the natural world.

The Take MAR team points to research which shows that the public health benefits of nature connectedness are vast and include improved physical, mental, and social well-being, a greater sense of the meaning of one’s life’s purpose, and increased commitments to positive environmental behaviors.