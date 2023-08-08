The bestselling author of “Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within”, Dr. Stacie Stephenson, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the moment in life where she had to dig deep to find her inner glow and help others along the way.

“I had a terrible accident and ended up in the hospital. That was the end of my figure skating career. I was devastated and became quite depressed. As I recovered over months, while dealing with chronic pain and mobility issues, one of my biggest disappointments was with my medical care.” said Dr. Stephenson.

She went on to say, “I assumed the doctors could fix everything and get me back on the ice, but all I got were a series of diagnoses as my health deteriorated, and prescriptions to help.”

After the accident, Dr. Stephenson, health continued to spiral. She came down with mononucleosis, rheumatic fever, and recurring strep throat. She explained that her immune system was shot. It was at that moment, dr. Stephenson began to realize that she was going to have to do a much better job of taking care of myself.

“I always had an intuition that there was more to what was wrong with me than my accident.”, said Dr. Stephenson.

“Why did I have that accident? Was something going on that caused it to happen? I knew there had to be a bigger picture, but my doctors never seemed to acknowledge that I was a whole person, not just an injury.”, are all questions Dr. Stephenson found herself asking.

“I have always been a competitive and ambitious person, so once I accepted that my Olympic dreams were never going to happen, I shifted gears and decided I could do better than those doctors who hadn’t been able to help me. I decided to go to medical school!”

Dr. Stephenson shares her story and inspiration for others in her book “Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within”.

