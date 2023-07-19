The Executive Director of Created Women, Lurlene Diaz, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about what they are doing in the fight against human trafficking.

27 years ago, Diaz adopted a 14 year old girl who was being trafficked by her parents for drug money.

“We didn’t know what to do with her,” said Diaz. “We called youth and family services, and they were aware that this young lady was being trafficked, but unfortunately, there weren’t any resources available. They didn’t have placement for a teenager.”

Diaz decided to adopt the young lady and said, “literally the next day the judge signed custody over to us.”