If you’re a fan of Five Guys’ french fries, you know that they are a cut above the rest.

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these fries are the perfect accompaniment to any burger or sandwich. But what if you could make them at home?

Forget buying those precut fries in the frozen food aisle, once you’ve made this recipe once you’ll wanna make fries from scratch everytime.

Seriously, this is about as simple as it gets. It’s an easy way to impress your friends or a date when served alongside a main dish.

Five Guys is a popular high quality fast food chain known for its burgers, and most notably, its french fries. While most fast food fries are often criticized for being soggy and flavorless, Five Guys has managed to set itself apart by offering crispy, golden-brown fries with a soft, fluffy interior that customers can’t get enough of.

So, what makes Five Guys french fries so special? For starters, the chain uses only fresh, high-quality potatoes and cooks them in pure peanut oil. They also double-fry their fries, meaning they are cooked twice to achieve the perfect texture and flavor. (We won’t bother with that as this is meant to be simple.)

But that’s not all. Five Guys fries are also seasoned with a special blend of salt and basic seasonings that complements the natural taste of the potatoes, making them a favorite among fast food fans and food critics alike.

In this article, we’ll show you how to make your own Five Guys imitation french fries at home using very few ingredients and simple techniques.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the chain or just looking to try something new, you won’t be disappointed with this delicious and easy-to-follow recipe.

Heap of french fries

Tips and Tricks:

One of the secrets to achieving the perfect flavor and texture of Five Guys french fries is to use peanut oil for frying. Peanut oil has a high smoke point, which means it can be heated to a high temperature without burning. This is essential for creating crispy, golden-brown fries with a soft, fluffy interior.

In addition to its high smoke point, peanut oil also has a mild flavor that won’t overpower the natural taste of the potatoes. It’s also lower in saturated fat than some other frying oils, making it a slightly healthier option. Also it’s how they make their fries in house.

If you’re unable to use peanut oil due to allergies or dietary restrictions, you could try using canola oil, sunflower oil, or another oil with a high smoke point. Just be sure to avoid using oils with a low smoke point, such as olive oil or butter, which can burn and produce an unpleasant flavor.

Ingredients:

Russet potatoes one or two big ones is usually enough for one hungry person or two people to have a reasonable portion.

Magic French Fry Seasoning– Publix should have this.

Peanut oil, for frying

Instructions:

Start by rinsing and drying your potatos then, take your knife and cut one end flat by removing as little potato as possible. After that set it on the flat side and slice the potato into four or more layers or sheets. After that just flip the potato again and slice them vertically again about three or four times. This should yield those rough cut fries that will be delicious in their non uniformity. After that place the fries in a bowl of cold water and let them soak for at least 30 minutes. This will help remove excess starch and ensure that the fries cook evenly. Once the potatoes have soaked, drain them and pat them dry with a clean paper towel. Heat several inches inches of peanut oil in a pot you would use for boiling pasta or a deep fryer over medium-high heat. Once the oil reaches 375°F, add a handful of potato slices to the oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pot. If you dont have a thermometer just get it hot enough to hear that cooking sound when you toss a fry or two in. Fry the potatoes however long it takes until they are golden brown and crispy. the longer you let them go the crisper they will be. Use a slotted spoon or tongs to remove the fries from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Then place them into a large bowl and coat and toss with a generous amount of the seasoning Repeat steps 4 and 5 with the remaining potato slices, making sure to let the oil return to 375°F between batches. Serve your homemade Five Guys imitation french fries immediately, alongside your main dish and sides.

Advanced Tips and Tricks:

If you have your heart set on maximizing your results here’s how to do it and why.

Soak the potatoes: Soaking the potatoes in cold water before frying can help remove excess starch, which can cause the fries to stick together and turn out gummy. Soaking for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight, can also help make the fries crispier and more evenly cooked. Use the right type of potato: Russet potatoes are the best choice for making french fries because they have a high starch content and a low moisture content, which makes them ideal for frying. Other types of potatoes, such as red or white potatoes, may not yield the same crispy texture. Cut the potatoes evenly: Cutting the potatoes into even, uniform pieces can help ensure that they cook evenly and have a consistent texture. A mandoline or french fry cutter can be helpful for achieving this. Double fry the potatoes: To achieve the perfect crispy exterior and fluffy interior, try double-frying the potatoes. After the first fry, remove the fries from the oil and let them cool before frying them a second time at a slightly higher temperature. This will help achieve a crispy, golden-brown exterior and a fluffy, tender interior.

What about the sauce?

Traditional homemade mayo sauce with tomato (Getty Images)

Making a dipping sauce is a great way to enhance the flavor of your french fries and make them feel more like an authentic Five Guys meal. Here’s a simple recipe for a mayo-based dipping sauce that you can whip up in just a few minutes:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, and yellow mustard until well combined. Add the garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper to the bowl and whisk until fully incorporated. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve the sauce alongside your hot, crispy Five Guys imitation french fries and enjoy!

Note: This recipe makes enough sauce for 2-4 people. If you’re serving a larger group, you may want to double or triple the recipe. Additionally, feel free to adjust the seasoning and spices to your taste. Some people may prefer a spicier sauce, for example, and can add a pinch of cayenne pepper or hot sauce.

With this recipe, you can enjoy the delicious taste of Five Guys french fries without leaving your house. So, the next time you’re craving some crispy, golden goodness, whip up a batch of these fries and savor every bite.