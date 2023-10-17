TAMPA (BLOOM) – As we countdown to the 2023 Heart Walk, and with World Stroke Day approaching (October 29) American Heart Association volunteer and Obstretics and Gynecology Physician Stephen Igel, MD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with Carlotta Cheeseman, RN from HCA Florida Largo Hospital ER to talk about stroke and the importance of acting F.A.S.T. Dr. Igel received lifesaving care following his stroke from the team he worked with for 42 years at Largo Hospital. Most adults in the U.S. don’t know the F.A.S.T warning signs of a stroke, and that stroke is largely treatable if you call 911 as soon as you recognize the symptoms.

Here are the F.A.S.T. signs:

F – Face Drooping

A – Arm Weakness

S – Speech Difficulty

T – Time to Call 911

The 2023 Heart Walk is Saturday, November 4th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

