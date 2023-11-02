TAMPA (BLOOM) – As we countdown to the 2023 Heart Walk the American Heart Association Tampa Bay wants at least one person in every household to join their Nation of Lifesavers by learning Hands-Only CPR. You never know when you’ll need to save a life. But 60 seconds is all the time it takes to learn to learn the simple 2 Steps to Save a Life with Hands-Only CPR and Be the Beat for someone you love.

American Heart Association-Tampa Bay Community Impact Director Andrew Lent joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to demonstrate the 2 simple steps to save a life with Hands-Only CPR.

The 2023 Heart Walk is Saturday, November 4th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Visit WFLA.com/Heart-Walk to sign up to join Stacie Schaible and the News Channel 8 team.