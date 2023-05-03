Our youth is impacted by food insecurity in a way we cannot even imagine. Cornerstone Family Ministries is hosting their 43rd Annual Wonder Walk event this weekend, Saturday, May 6 from 9am to 12pm. The Wonder Walk is open to everyone, and raises funds that provide life-changing opportunities and nutritious, healthy food to our youth.

The Director of Community Engagement and Support for Cornerstone Family Ministries, Jeanette Hordge-Smith, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about what to expect at the big event this weekend.

