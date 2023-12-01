TAMPA (BLOOM) – Hell’s Kitchen Celebrity Chef Robert Hesse who is the man who beat Bobby Flay with his famous chicken wings and created a charity through his Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz food concept, in St. Petersburg, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how he lost 450 pounds and is keeping it off.

Chef Hesse is now the Executive Chef at 717 South in Tampa, Florida which is launching his new menu items in early December.

Chef Hess also shared his go to pasta dish that he serves to his children to sneak in extra vegetables.

PASTA N’ PEAS

2 cups frozen peas

2oz Romano cheese grated

2oz vegan butter

1 bunch basil

1oz toasted pine nuts

1 juice of one lemon

Zest of one lemon

Olive oil

1 box garbanzo beans pasta

2oz Buratta Cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch Red pepper flake

Method

Salted boiling water, boil pasta to the tooth or desired doneness. Shock in ice water until cool and drain then set aside. In another pot of boiling water blanch peas for 60seconds and drain well. In a blender add peas and 1 cup of pea hot water, basil vegan butter, Garlic cloves, Ramano, lemon zest and juice and blend until smooth. In a sauté pan on medium heat and olive oil with garlic, sweat until light brown add pea puree and bring to a medium simmer add pasta and toss add salt and pepper to taste. Place in bowl garnish with pine nuts, buratta and olive oil to finish.