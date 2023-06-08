Brody Wooddell the head producer and digital reporter for Bloom Tampa Bay, joined Gayle Guyardo who host the global health and wellness show Bloom to help viewers create a “Tampa Bay Beach Day Checklist”, with tips on what to bring and how to prepare.

He also shared the perfect recipe to pack in your cooler:

Sunshine Fruit Skewers with Tropical Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 cup pineapple chunks

• 1 cup watermelon cubes

• 1 cup mango cubes

• 1 cup strawberries, hulled and halved

• Bamboo skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes)

• Fresh mint leaves (for garnish, optional)

Tropical Dipping Sauce:

• ½ cup Greek yogurt

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• 1 teaspoon grated lime zest

• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation:

1. Begin by preparing the fruit. Wash and cut the pineapple into bite-sized chunks. Remove the rind and seeds from the watermelon, then cut it into cubes. Peel the mango and cut it into similarly-sized cubes. Finally, hull and halve the strawberries.

2. Take the soaked bamboo skewers and thread the fruit onto them, alternating the different fruits to create a colorful pattern. Leave a little space at the bottom of the skewers for a comfortable grip.

3. Place the prepared fruit skewers on a serving platter, ready to be dipped and devoured.

4. In a small bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, honey, lime juice, grated lime zest, and vanilla extract. Whisk until the ingredients are well combined and the mixture is smooth.

5. Transfer the tropical dipping sauce to a small serving bowl or individual dipping cups. If desired, garnish with a sprig of fresh mint leaves for an added touch of freshness and presentation.

6. Before heading to the beach, carefully pack the fruit skewers in sealable containers or individual snack bags to ensure they remain intact and sand-free during transportation. Keep the tropical dipping sauce chilled in a small insulated container or a cooler bag to maintain its freshness.

7. Once you’ve arrived at your beach destination, set up your beach blanket or picnic area. Arrange the fruit skewers on a platter, alongside the tropical dipping sauce.

8. Dip a fruit skewer into the tropical sauce, letting the flavors meld together in a burst of sweetness and tanginess. Take a moment to savor the refreshing combination of juicy fruits and the tropical dip, embracing the beachside experience.

9. Enjoy the Sunshine Fruit Skewers at your leisure, taking breaks between dips to soak up the sun, dip your toes in the water, and create lasting memories.

Note: Feel free to customize the fruit selection based on your preferences and seasonal availability. You can also experiment with different dipping sauces or add a sprinkle of shredded coconut or chopped nuts for extra texture and flavor. Get creative and make these skewers your own beachside masterpiece!

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







