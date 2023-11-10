TAMPA (BLOOM) – John Lister, Executive Chef of Ava Tampa joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to cook One Pan Mediterranean Sea Scallops.

Ava Tampa One Pan Mediterranean Sea Scallops Recipe

*Four dry pack sea Scallops.

*Two shallots *Thinly sliced.

*Two cloves of garlic thinly sliced.

*1/4 Cup of chopped tomatoes.

* Two artichoke hearts roughly chopped.

*6 Greek olives cut in half pits removed.

*1 Teaspoon of capers.

* Two fingerling potatoes boiled and sliced into coins.

* Two pieces of Blanched asparagus sliced into three pieces each.

*1/4 Cup of white wine.

* Zest and juice from half of a lemon.

* 2 tablespoons of neutral oil for cooking.

* Fresh basil and toasted pine nuts for garnish.

Method of preparation.

* Place a 10 inch heavy bottom salt Pan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes.

* Once a pen is warm add the cooking oil. Season scallops with salt and add to pan.

* Once scallops are nicely browned. Flip them over and cook for an additional minute.

* Remove scallops from the Pan and set aside. Add Shallots, garlic And cook for a few Moments.

* Add tomatoes, asparagus, artichoke hearts, capers , Olives and potatoes.

* Deglaze with white wine lemon zest and lemon juice.

* Adjust the seasoning and place onto a plate in top with scallops.

* Garnish with fresh basil and toasted pinuts and a drizzle of high quality olive oil.