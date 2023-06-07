Celebrity Chef Katie Chin who is a National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Ambassador along with Pediatric Warrior Jake Weihe join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to make Owl Snacks.

Give a Healthy Hoot Owl Snacks Recipe

Ingredients:

-Apple slices

-Banana slices

-Blueberries

-Carrot, cut into a small triangle

-Cheerios

-Rice Cakes

-All natural peanut butter

Directions:

Assemble as pictured to resemble an owl.

