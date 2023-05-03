Celebrity chef and National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Culinary Ambassador, Katie Chin joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and Pediatric Warrior Hayley to share a fun sunny waffle recipe.

SUNNY WAFFLES RECIPE

Ingredients:

-Mini frozen waffles toasted

-raspberries

-strawberries, sliced

-orange slices

-kiwi fruit, sliced

Instructions:

-cut some of the waffles into strips for flower stems and sun rays

-Assemble as pictured:)

