TAMPA (BLOOM) – Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Katie Chin, and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, Aubriana, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to cook up a cure for Pediatric Cancer. This time they put together Healthy Energy Ball Snowmen.
Healthy Energy Ball Snowmen
INGREDIENTS:
Energy Balls:
- 2 cups raw cashews
- 1 cup pitted and packed Medjool dates
- ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
Decorations:
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 2 tbsp. mini dark chocolate chips (for eyes)
- 2 baby carrots (for nose)
Directions:
- Blend together the nuts, dates and vanilla in a food processor until well combined (about 3-5 minutes).
- Transfer dough to a medium mixing bowl.
- Form walnut-sized balls from the dough, kneading a little to make the dough stick together, otherwise it will crumble in your hands.
- Roll each ball in the coconut flakes with gentle pressure.
- Add the chocolate chips for eyes and carrots for arms and nose.