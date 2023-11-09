TAMPA (BLOOM) – Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Katie Chin, and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, Trinity, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to cook up a cure for Pediatric Cancer. This time they put together Turkey Snacks.
Turkey Snacks:
Ingredients:
- clear plastic gloves
- popcorn
- colored goldfish crackers
- orange & red felt
- googly eyes
Directions:
- Fill fingers with goldfish
- Add popcorn to palm and thumb
- Tie glove at bottom
- Add felt and googly eyes to resemble the turkey