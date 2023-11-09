TAMPA (BLOOM) – Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Katie Chin, and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, Trinity, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to cook up a cure for Pediatric Cancer. This time they put together Turkey Snacks.

Turkey Snacks:

Ingredients:

clear plastic gloves

popcorn

colored goldfish crackers

orange & red felt

googly eyes

Directions: