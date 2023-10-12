TAMPA (BLOOM) – Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), Chef Katie Chin and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, “Jake”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to make healthy birthday party treats.

Cooking Funds the Cure helps raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Hold The Cone Fruity Birthday Treat Favors:

-Ice cream cones (sugar)

-Melted chocolate Chips

-Festive sprinkles

-Mixed fruit such as grapes, blueberries, mango strawberries, pomegranate arils

Dip the rim of the cones in the melted chocolate chips. Decorate with sprinkles and allow to set.