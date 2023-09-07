Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Katie Chin, and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, Shanella, joined Guest Host Maggie Rodriguez, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to cook up a cure for Pediatric Cancer. This time they put together “Here Comes the Sun” pancakes.

Here Comes the Sun Pancakes:

Ingredients:

Cooked Pancakes

Fresh Mango or Cantaloupe cut into triangles

Banana Slices

Blueberries

Chocolate Syrup or melted chocolate chips

Arrange all ingredients to resemble the sun as pictures. Draw a smile using chocolate syrup or melted chocolate chips.