Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Katie Chin, and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, Shanella, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to cook up a cure for Pediatric Cancer. In the midst of back to school season, they made a Healthy Bento Box Lunch.

Ingredients:

String cheese

Cucumber slices

Mini chocolate chips

Carrot, cut into the shape of a beak and chicken feet

Wheat bread toasted and cut into rounds

Slice of cheese

Grape tomato, cut into quarters

Lettuce leaf

Berries

Oatmeal cookie

Bento box

Directions: