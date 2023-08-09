Celebrity Chef and Culinary Ambassador for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Katie Chin, and Pediatric Cancer Warrior, Shanella, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to cook up a cure for Pediatric Cancer. In the midst of back to school season, they made a Healthy Bento Box Lunch.
Ingredients:
- String cheese
- Cucumber slices
- Mini chocolate chips
- Carrot, cut into the shape of a beak and chicken feet
- Wheat bread toasted and cut into rounds
- Slice of cheese
- Grape tomato, cut into quarters
- Lettuce leaf
- Berries
- Oatmeal cookie
- Bento box
Directions:
- Construct all ingredients to resemble a chicken
- Place in the main compartment of bento box
- Place berries in one side compartment and oatmeal cookie in another compartment