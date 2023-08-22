Cooking at home has so many benefits, but it can be a daunting task if you don’t know your way around the kitchen and don’t have a recipe book stashed away with quick and easy dinner ideas. Registered and Longevity Dietitian, Gut Health Expert, and the Author of “Healthy Cooking for High Performers”, Ella Davar, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious and easy pan-seared trout recipe that can be made in under 30 minutes.

Pan-Seared Trout Over Wild Rice and Kale – Serves 2:

Ingredients:

4oz wild rice

2 tbsp hemp seeds

1/4 of an avocado, cubed or sliced

Chimichurri Sauce:

1 bunch of cilantro

1 clove of garlic

1/2 lemon, juiced

2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

Seared Trout:

3/4lb of trout

Olive oil (or coconut oil)

Salt and pepper

4 cloves of garlic

Directions: