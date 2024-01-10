TAMPA (BLOOM) – Cooking for longevity can be easy and delicious. Longevity Dietitian and Gut Health Expert Ella Davar, RD, who is the author of “Healthy Cooking For High Performers” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about longevity and food and share a recipe for her famous Beet Soup (Borscht).
BEET SOUP (BORSCHT) RECIPE
Ingredients:
2-3 medium beets
1-2 stalks celery, finely chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 bay leaves
16 oz can tomato paste
One potato, peeled & chopped into small cubes
Himalayan sea salt, black pepper & cayenne pepper to taste
Sour cream or plain yogurt, finely chopped fresh cilantro & dill for garnish
Directions:
- Peel & cut 2 beets, 2 potatoes & 2 carrots into cubes
- Saute chopped celery, onion & garlic with olive oil then add tomato paste & chopped veggies from step 1
- Cook for 10 min and add it to a pot of bone broth. Add 1 cup of shredded cabbage
- Simmer all together for 15-20 minutes. Add sea salt, black pepper and herbs
- Swirl in dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt in each bowl, top with cilantro and dill. Serve with love!