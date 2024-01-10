TAMPA (BLOOM) – Cooking for longevity can be easy and delicious. Longevity Dietitian and Gut Health Expert Ella Davar, RD, who is the author of “Healthy Cooking For High Performers” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about longevity and food and share a recipe for her famous Beet Soup (Borscht).

BEET SOUP (BORSCHT) RECIPE

Ingredients:

2-3 medium beets

1-2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 bay leaves

16 oz can tomato paste

One potato, peeled & chopped into small cubes

Himalayan sea salt, black pepper & cayenne pepper to taste

Sour cream or plain yogurt, finely chopped fresh cilantro & dill for garnish

Directions: