LynFit Nutrition® is a Pure, Potent, All-Natural Symbiotic weight management and fat burning system that also improves blood sugar and balances inflammation.

Lisa Lynn who has devoted her career to personal training, specializing in metabolic weight loss and performance nutrition, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share how the program works.

Lynn is best known for her 13 years as Martha Stewart’s personal trainer who has said, “Lisa is the only trainer that made a difference.”

We are super excited to have LynFit Nutrition®, participating in our Bloom Health Expo coming up this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.