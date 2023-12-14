TAMPA (BLOOM) – Cold season is here. The weather change brings coughs, sneezing, stuffy noses, and headaches. ENT/Otolaryngologist, Dr. Mariah Pate, with Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss cold season and why you should keep track of your symptoms and when you should see an ENT physician in case it’s a bigger problem.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with the Tampa Bay Breathe Free team, please visit www.tampabaybreathefree.com or call 727-379-2201.