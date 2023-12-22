TAMPA (BLOOM) – Top caterer and personal Chef Debra Murray who is the founder of “In The Kitchen With Debra Murray”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a delicious Christmas Prime Rib recipe that will take you into the New Year.

Prime Ribs of Beef

Serves 8

1 6-pound prime rib roast, bone in

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon course sea salt or kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh cracked pepper

1 tablespoon Montreal Seasoning

1 large sweet onion sliced thin

1 sprig thyme

1 sprig rosemary

1 cup beef stock

1 cup port wine

When purchasing the prime rib, I ask the butcher to cut off the bones them truss them back on to the roast. The reason I do this is the bones add so much flavor, but while entertaining it is inconvenient to carve off the bones or serve them attached.

Rinse the roast then pat it dry with paper towels.

Rub the rib roast with oil salt pepper and Montreal Seasoning.

Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. (you can do it for 1 hour or up to overnight.)

Set roast out at room temperature for 90 minutes before cooking.

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Place the sliced onions thyme and rosemary in the base of a roaster.

Place the prime rib bone side down in the roaster.

Place the roaster in the oven.

Turn oven to 325 degrees.

Cook for 13 minutes per pound or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees F, for medium rare.

Using a meat thermometer check for internal temperature registers 125 degrees in the very center.

Remove roast from the oven and let rest for 20 minutes.

Remove roast to platter and tent with aluminum foil.

Remove the onions and herbs and reserve.

Pour off juices and scrape up roaster to get up all the fond.

Defat the juices and add to a stock pot with the wine and the beef stock and bones.

Let the liquid cook till reduced by half.

Serve as au jus on the side of roast.

Don’t forget the horseradish sauce!