TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa Bay’s Norman and Alicia Harris met virtually during the pandemic. Their love story grabbed national headlines as people struggled to find hope during the dark days of the pandemic.

During their courtship Alicia contracted Covid-19 and Norman helped her virtually while sending supplies to her home.

When the two finally met in person they realized their virtual love was real. Soon thereafter the two got married. A few months into their marriage they conceived and life seemed like it was moving magically.

At a four-month check up Alicia’s doctor found a lump in her breast and it turned out to be an aggressive form of breast cancer.

In the third trimester of her pregnancy doctors performed surgery and Alicia underwent chemotherapy.

The treatment worked and Norman and Alicia welcomed a beautiful baby girl into this world and named her Journey.

In order to keep helping individuals overcome difficulties, every day, Alicia started her own non-profit called Journey 2 Healing Hearts which is dependent on funding and donations. “Even small contributions go a long way by giving us the chance to expand our service offerings.” said Alicia.

Norman and Alicia joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how people can support their missions.