One in four children are affected by vision impairment and one in five children can’t afford eye care.

For over a decade, the Glazer Vision Foundation has been committed to full-treatment vision correction for underserved children by providing more than 200,000 free eye screenings and over 20,000 free pairs of prescription glasses throughout Tampa Bay.

The host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, Gayle Guyardo, went to the annual Back To School Bash at Raymond James Stadium to see first hand how the Lions World Vision Institute helped with vision screenings, and making glasses for children right on site.

Lions World Vision Institute is headquartered in Tampa, Florida’s historic Ybor City District, and now offers a broader, worldwide network of eye banks, physicians, researchers, and community-based services to exponentially increase our impact, as we restore sight for more than 20,000 men, women, and children every year who needlessly suffer from corneal blindness or low-vision.

