Tampa (BLOOM) – Do you love chewing gum? Do you pop a piece in your mouth whenever you need a quick pick-me-up? Well, you might be surprised to learn that chewing gum can actually offer some pretty amazing health benefits!

So, go ahead and chew on this – here are 7 surprising health benefits of chewing gum:

Improved Focus and Concentration

Do you struggle to stay focused at work or school? Well, the act of chewing gum can actually help improve your cognitive performance. Studies have shown that chewing gum can increase blood flow to the brain, which can improve focus and concentration. So, the next time you need to get some work done, grab a piece of gum and chew away!

According to a study published in the British Journal of Psychology, chewing gum improved participants’ performance on tasks that require sustained attention and working memory. The researchers suggested that chewing gum may increase blood flow to the brain, leading to improved cognitive performance.

Reduced Stress and Anxiety

Stressed out? Anxious? Pop a piece of gum in your mouth! Chewing gum has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety levels. The act of chewing can help to release tension and promote relaxation. So, next time you feel like you’re about to lose it, reach for a piece of gum and chew your worries away!

A study published in the journal Physiology & Behavior found that chewing gum was associated with lower levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress. Another study published in the journal Brain and Cognition found that chewing gum improved mood and reduced self-reported stress levels.

Better Oral Health

We all know that brushing and flossing are important for oral health, but did you know that chewing gum can also help? Chewing gum can increase saliva production, which helps to neutralize acid and reduce bacteria in the mouth. So, if you can’t brush your teeth after a meal, pop a piece of gum in your mouth instead.

A study published in the Journal of Dental Research found that chewing gum containing xylitol, a natural sweetener, reduced levels of harmful bacteria in the mouth and helped prevent cavities.

Weight Management

Trying to lose weight? Chewing gum might be your secret weapon! Chewing gum can help reduce food cravings and calorie intake. Studies have shown that people who chewed gum before a meal ate fewer calories than those who didn’t. So, the next time you’re tempted to reach for a snack, try chewing a piece of gum instead.

A study published in the journal Appetite found that participants who chewed gum before a meal ate fewer calories than those who did not. Another study published in the journal Obesity found that chewing gum reduced hunger and cravings for sweet and salty snacks.

Improved Digestion and Gut Health

Chewing is an important part of the digestion process. Chewing gum can help to stimulate the production of digestive enzymes and increase blood flow to the stomach. This can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating. Plus, the act of chewing can help to promote a healthy gut by increasing saliva production and reducing the risk of constipation.

A study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology found that chewing gum reduced the time it took for food to move through the digestive system and improved symptoms of constipation.

Improved Athletic Performance

If you’re an athlete, you might want to consider chewing gum before your next workout or game. Chewing gum can help to improve breathing and oxygen uptake during exercise. This can help to increase endurance and improve overall athletic performance. So, next time you hit the gym or the field, pop a piece of gum in your mouth and see if you notice a difference.

A study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine found that cyclists who chewed gum during a 30-minute cycling test had improved oxygen uptake and cycling performance compared to those who did not.

Improved Mood and Memory

Last but not least, chewing gum can help to improve your mood and memory. The act of chewing can help to reduce stress and increase relaxation, which can improve overall mood. Plus, studies have shown that chewing gum can improve memory and cognitive function. So, the next time you’re feeling forgetful, try chewing a piece of gum to help jog your memory.

A study published in the journal Appetite found that chewing gum improved mood and reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Another study published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience found that chewing gum improved memory performance in both short-term and long-term memory tasks.

Not all Gum is Created Equal

While the benefits of chewing gum are clear, there are many different types of gum on the market today. From bubble gum to mint gum to fruity gum and beyond, it can be difficult to know which type of gum is best for you.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most popular types of gum and their individual benefits.

Mint gum is a popular choice for freshening breath and promoting oral health. Many brands of mint gum contain natural mint flavors that can leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Fruity Gum: Fruity gum is often flavored with natural fruit extracts and can provide a sweet and refreshing taste. Some fruity gums are also fortified with vitamins and minerals to provide added health benefits.

Fruity gum is often flavored with natural fruit extracts and can provide a sweet and refreshing taste. Some fruity gums are also fortified with vitamins and minerals to provide added health benefits. Sugar-Free Gum: Sugar-free gum is a great choice for those who want to enjoy the benefits of chewing gum without consuming excess sugar. Sugar-free gum is often sweetened with sugar alcohols like xylitol or sorbitol, which can actually help promote oral health by reducing plaque and preventing tooth decay.

Sugar-free gum is a great choice for those who want to enjoy the benefits of chewing gum without consuming excess sugar. Sugar-free gum is often sweetened with sugar alcohols like xylitol or sorbitol, which can actually help promote oral health by reducing plaque and preventing tooth decay. Natural Gum: Natural gum is a newer type of gum that is made with all-natural ingredients and flavors. This type of gum is often free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives and can be a great choice for those who want to avoid synthetic ingredients.

The type of gum you choose will depend on your personal preferences and health goals. However, opting for sugar-free or natural gum can provide the most health benefits while still satisfying your chewing cravings.

Drawbacks to Chewing Gum

While there are many benefits to chewing gum, it’s important to be aware of potential drawbacks as well. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

While sugar-free gum can be beneficial for dental health, excessive gum-chewing can have negative effects on teeth and gums. Chewing gum for long periods of time can cause wear and tear on tooth enamel and increase the risk of tooth decay. Additionally, some types of gum may contain acidic ingredients that can erode tooth enamel over time. Digestive Issues: Chewing gum can also lead to digestive issues in some people. Swallowing air while chewing gum can cause bloating, gas, and discomfort. Additionally, some people may be more sensitive to the artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols found in some types of gum, which can lead to gastrointestinal issues.

Keep these potential drawbacks in mind and to chew gum in moderation. If you experience any pain or discomfort while chewing gum, it’s important to take a break and consult with a healthcare provider. Choosing sugar-free or natural gum and avoiding excessive gum-chewing can help minimize any negative effects.

The History of Gum

Chewing gum has a rich and interesting history that dates back thousands of years. The ancient Greeks, for example, chewed a resin made from the bark of the mastic tree to freshen their breath and aid in digestion. Native American cultures also chewed various natural substances like tree sap and resin for medicinal purposes.

The modern history of chewing gum, however, began in the mid-19th century when a man named John Curtis started selling a gum made from spruce tree resin. This gum was eventually replaced by a sweeter and more flavorful gum made from chicle, a natural latex sap harvested from the sapodilla tree in Central America.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, chewing gum became increasingly popular in the United States and Europe, with many different companies producing a wide variety of flavors and types. During World War II, chewing gum became a staple of soldiers’ rations, with millions of sticks of gum being produced and distributed to troops around the world.

Today, chewing gum is a multibillion-dollar industry, with many different types and flavors available to consumers. While the ingredients and manufacturing processes have changed over time, the act of chewing gum remains a popular pastime and a way to freshen breath, relieve stress, and even promote oral health.

There you have it – 7 surprising health benefits of chewing gum! So, go ahead and chew away, knowing that you’re not only freshening your breath but also improving your health. Just make sure to choose sugar-free gum to avoid any negative effects on your teeth. Happy chewing!