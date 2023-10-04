TAMPA (BLOOM) – Public Speaker and the Author of “The Power of 5: The Ultimate Formula for Longevity and Remaining Youthful”, Dr. David Bernstein, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share why sleep is essential and why we should take it seriously.
Bernstein emphasizes the below tips:
- Bedroom is your sanctuary – for sleep and intimacy only – not for eating, smoking, video, electronics
- Make it inviting for sleep – reduce the temperature if possible and make it as dark as possible
- Keep a regular sleep schedule for 7 days a week – wind down before getting into bed
- Exercising during the day will create fatigue and help you fall asleep
- Utilize a 20 minute rule – if you’re tossing and not sleeping get out of bed
- There is professional help – CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy)