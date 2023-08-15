Changing your career can be a powerful way to find a new sense of purpose and fulfillment in your life. From aligning yourself with your personal values to expanding your personal growth, changing your career and be a great way to find your “why”.

Leadership Consultant and Licensed Psychologist, Dr. Irma Campos, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with finding a fresh start in life can help you redefine yourself professionally and personally.

Dr. Campos says, this new beginning can be an opportunity to craft a life and career that truly reflects who you are.

It’s important however, to approach a career change thoughtfully and with a clear plan.

Assess your skills, interests, and values, and research potential careers to ensure they align with what you’re looking for.

Seek advice from mentors, professionals in your desired field, and career counselors to make informed decisions.

While a career change can be transformative, it’s essential to remember that finding purpose is a journey that involves self-discovery, growth, and adaptation over time.

