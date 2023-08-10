Known as “America’s Most Popular Psychiatrist”, Dr. Daniel Amen, is on a mission to end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health.



Dr. Amen who is a physician, adult and child psychiatrist, and founder of Amen Clinics with 11 locations across the U.S. Amen Clinics has the world’s largest database of brain scans for psychiatry totaling more than 225,000 SPECT scans on patients from 155 countries.



He is also the founder of BrainMD, a fast growing, science-based nutraceutical company, and Amen University, which has trained thousands of medical and mental health professionals on the methods he has developed.



Dr. Amen who is one of the most visible and influential experts on brain health and mental health with millions of followers on social media, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share actionable steps you can do every day to improve your brain health.



In 2020 Dr. Amen launched his digital series Scan My Brain featuring high-profile actors, musical artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, and influencers that airs on YouTube and Instagram.

