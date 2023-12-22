TAMPA (BLOOM) – Celebrity Chef Jason Smith joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing Gingerbread Cranberry Trifle recipe:

Serves 12

Ingredients:

1 bag ginger snap cookies

6 cups whipped cream

3 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ground ginger

1 can whole cranberry sauce

1 jar your fav caramel sauce

1 tsp white pepper

Directions:

• Place ginger snap cookies in a zip top bag and crush with a rolling pin, save a few whole cookies to garnish with.

• Place the whipped cream in bowl and mix in the vanilla, ginger and cranberry sauce.

• Mix the caramel sauce and white pepper together.

• Place a even layer of crushed cookies in bottom of trifle bowl, then some whipped topping, then more cookies and then cream and keep going until all ingredients are used, you should end with whipped topping on top.

• Drizzle with caramel sauce and garnish with whole cookies.