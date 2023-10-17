TAMPA (BLOOM) The 13th Annual Oktoberfest downtown Tampa is becoming a popular tradition. For three full days, Tampa’s downtown Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park was transformed into the city’s largest waterfront biergarten.

The co-founder Oktoberfest, Nicol Winkler, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to sharem more about the event that brings live music, dancing, drindls and lederhosen, bratwurst, and schnitzel to the downtown Tampa waterfront.

Winkler is from Germany, and every year, brings her German family over to help with the festivities. She works to make the event as authentic as possible and even showed Guyardo how to participate in games such as stein hoisting.