To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chef Amalia Flores joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious, refreshing cacti salad recipe.

Nopal is a common name in Spanish for Opuntia cacti. There are about 114 known species in Mexico, where it is a common ingredient in numerous Mexican cuisine dishes.

Ensalada de Nopales/Cacti Salad

Ingredients:

Nopales (cleaned, chopped, and cooked)

Chopped Tomato

Chopped red onion

Chopped cilantro

Lime

Lemon

Olive oil

Salt & Pepper

Pomegranate

Cotija cheese

To serve:

Tostadas

Corn Tortillas

