TAMPA (BLOOM) – Jeremy Kinker, Director of Operations, The Tampa EDITION and Chef Alex Gut, Executive Sous Chef, The Tampa EDITION join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how you can celebrate Thanksgiving Day by bringing together your loved ones for an extraordinary culinary adventure. Whether that is the Thanksgiving Day Buffet or their Thanksgiving Turkey To-Go, the Tampa EDITION team has dedicated meticulous care to curate a festive menu that beautifully embodies the spirit of the season. To learn more about Thanksgiving at the Tampa EDITION, please visit: www.opentable.com/r/events-at-the-tampa-edition-tampa