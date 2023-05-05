The woman known as the Queen of Salsa Magdalena De La Cruz Cook Garcia, an immigrant who was born in an orphanage in Mexico, who grew up in poverty and through her life journey eventually became homeless, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her amazing story and authentic recipe.



One day she entered a Fresh Salsa competition for the State of West Virginia and won unanimously.



With her winnings of $800 she started her business, and created Maggie’s All Natural Fresh Salsa’s & Dips.



Today Magie Cook, is a successful entrepreneur and founder of the multi-million-dollar company, Maggie’s All-Natural Fresh Salsa and Dips.



Her inspirational story of resilience and triumph gained her recognition as a motivational speaker, covering topics like entrepreneurship, overcoming adversity, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Magie empowers audiences to embrace challenges and pursue their dreams.



Here is the amazing recipe Magie shared with Bloom viewers:



Gazpacho Moreliano Tradicional (Traditional Gazpacho from Morelia, Mich. México)



Ingredients:





– 2 cups diced mango

– 3 cups diced jicama

– 2 cups diced pineapple

– 2 cups fresh orange juice

– ½ onion finely chopped

– 1 serrano pepper finely chopped (optional)

– 1 cup fresh cheese or cotija cheese, ½ more to garnish

– Juice of 2 limes

– Red and black chili powder to taste

– Botanera hot sauce to taste

– Salt to taste



Direction:



In a large bowl, mix all ingredients.

Serve in a bowl and garnish with cheese, red and black chili powder, and botanera hot

sauce.



Enjoy alone (fruit salad) with a spoon or with chips!



