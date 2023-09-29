TAMPA (BLOOM) – A recent report shows that in America today, 40% of parents report being either extremely or very worried that their child is struggling with anxiety or depression. It’s important for parents make a conscious and intentional effort to check in with their teens.

Teen Life Coach, Desiree Panlilio, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with guidance for parents on checking in with their kids.

If you or anyone you know needs help or is struggling, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.