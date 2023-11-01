TAMPA (BLOOM) – More than one in five Americans (21.3 percent) are caregivers in some capacity, having provided care to an adult or child with special needs at some time in the past 12 months. This totals an estimated 53.0 million adults in the United States, up from the estimated 43.5 million caregivers in 2015.

Traci Lamb, CEO/Founder of Caregiving Worldwide Global Network joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about a new initiative to support caregivers – a global streaming TV network called Caregiving Worldwide to connect people who take care of loved ones with companies that offer products and services to support them on their care giving journeys.

For more information visit:

www.safeandsound.media

www.caregivingworldwide.com

Or email info@caregivingworldwide.com