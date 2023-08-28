Doctor of Physical Therapy, Jennifer Purvis, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with fun ways to get the kids moving and tips to prevent injury.

Kids are spending more time looking at screens than enjoying the beautiful outdoors. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 60 plus minutes a day of physical activity, and Purvis says, “that’s not just playground play. That’s getting your heart rate up.”

For the younger kids, “it’s a little bit easier,” says Purvis. “You can incorporate [physical activity] into P.E. time; after school activities; playing games like tag, red light green light, getting out there with the soccer ball; and as the kids get older, there are a lot of distractions.”

Key routines to follow for safe exercise for all age groups:

Acclimation to climate

Proper Hydration

Electrolyte and nutrition balance

8-10 hours of sleep

Key habits to incorporate into all developing athletes routine: