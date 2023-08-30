Tampa (BLOOM)- Hey there, candle aficionados and newcomers alike! Candles have come a long way from being just a source of light. Today, they’re mood setters, décor enhancers, and even a form of self-care. In this revamped guide, we’ll explore the different types of candles and offer some top-tier recommendations.

Candles burning in a church with stained glass window background

Historical Background

A quick history lesson for you: candles have been around for centuries, initially serving as a primary source of light. Fast forward to today, and they’ve become so much more—art pieces, mood enhancers, and even therapeutic tools.

A Brief Timeline: The Evolution of Candle-Making

Candles have been around for centuries, but they’ve come a long way from their humble beginnings. Let’s take a quick journey through time to see how the art of candle-making has evolved:

500 BC: The Earliest Candles

The earliest known candles were made by the Romans, who dipped rolled papyrus in melted tallow or beeswax. These candles were primarily used for light and timekeeping.

9th Century: Candle Molds

In medieval Europe, candle molds made from clay or metal became popular, making it easier to produce candles in larger quantities.

13th Century: Guilds and Regulations

The candle-making profession became so significant that guilds were established. These guilds set quality standards and regulated the industry.

16th Century: Introduction of Spermaceti Wax

Spermaceti, a waxy substance obtained from the head of sperm whales, was introduced. This wax produced a cleaner and brighter flame compared to tallow.

18th Century: Stearine and the Braided Wick

Stearine, a byproduct of animal fats or palm oil, was discovered. It made candles burn longer and brighter. Around the same time, the braided wick was introduced, which self-trimmed and improved the quality of the flame.

19th Century: Paraffin Wax

Paraffin wax, made from petroleum, was introduced. It was odorless, burned cleanly, and was cheaper to produce, revolutionizing the candle industry.

Early 20th Century: Decline and Resurgence

With the advent of electricity, the demand for candles as a light source declined. However, they soon found a new role as decorative items, gifts, and mood setters.

Late 20th Century: Scented and Specialty Candles

The introduction of scented and specialty candles gave a significant boost to the industry. These candles were used for aromatherapy, relaxation, and spiritual practices.

21st Century: Eco-Friendly and Custom Candles

The focus shifted towards eco-friendly options like soy and beeswax candles. Customization also became popular, allowing consumers to choose scents, colors, and shapes.

Types of Candles

Pillar Candles

Description: Sturdy and self-standing.

Uses: Ideal for centerpieces and outdoor events.

Pros and Cons: Long-lasting but can be pricey.

Taper Candles

Description: Tall and elegant, requiring a holder.

Uses: Think romantic dinners.

Pros and Cons: Classy but can be messy with dripping wax.

Tealight Candles

Description: Small and usually in metal cups.

Uses: Perfect for baths or simple table décor.

Pros and Cons: Affordable but short-lived.

Votive Candles

Description: Short and often in glass holders.

Uses: Suitable for religious or meditative settings.

Pros and Cons: Long-lasting but not very decorative.

Scented Candles

Description: Fragrant and mood-enhancing.

Uses: Great for aromatherapy.

Pros and Cons: Smells divine but can be overpowering.

Specialty Candles

Description: Unique shapes, colors, and designs.

Uses: Special occasions or gifting.

Pros and Cons: Eye-catching but often expensive.

Factors to Consider When Buying Candles

Remember to consider the material, scent, burn time, and aesthetic appeal when choosing your candles. It’s not just about the flame; it’s about the whole experience.

Candle Recommendations:

High-quality wax, a variety of scents, and Instagram-worthy designs make this brand a must-try. Available online and at select boutique stores. Yes, this is that social media famous brand and its famous for good reason!

Meet Kamari, a “mompreneur” and the brain behind Amora Design Studio. This brand is all about high vibes and beautiful spaces. Their candles are designed to elevate both your home and energy. What sets it apart? Each candle includes intuitively selected crystals to elevate your energy further. Made from 100% soy wax, these candles have a burn time of up to 50 hours.

And there you have it—a revamped guide to finding the perfect candle for your needs. Whether you’re into classic pillars or scented wonders, there’s something for everyone.