TAMPA (BLOOM) Medical Aesthetician & Model, Katherine Ruetz, joined Gayle Guyardo to discuss skin myths.

SPF and Tanning Myths:

SPF and how a broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB radiation.

Myth: You don’t need sunscreen on cloudy days.

Fact: UV rays can penetrate clouds, so sun protection is important even on overcast days.

Myth: Tanning beds are safer than natural sun exposure.

Fact: Tanning beds emit harmful UV radiation that can increase the risk of skin cancer. They are not a safe alternative to natural sunlight.

Myth: The higher the SPF, the longer you can stay in the sun.

Fact: SPF measures protection against UVB rays, not how long you can stay in the sun. Reapplication and limiting sun exposure are key for sun safety.

Product Myth:

Myth: “Dermatologist Tested”-

Fact: Not an official certification, just a marketing slogan. Does not mean the FDA, American Academy of Dermatology or any other organization endorses the products. Legally, it just means that at least one dermatologist tested the product. Be wary with this claim if you can’t identify the sources of the endorsement.

Viral Myths:

Myth: Face Exercises Reduce Wrinkles, “using the muscles in the face more will strengthen, or tighten the face’s appearance”

Fact: Skin being prone to wrinkles as we age- It is important to prevent more wrinkles with skincare regimen and less activity occurring on the face the better.- Any repetitive stretching of the skin is likely to create new wrinkles.

Myth: Popping pimples makes them heal faster.

Fact: Popping pimples can worsen the inflammation and lead to scarring. It’s best to leave them alone or seek professional advice.