TAMPA (BLOOM) – When it comes to living with life-altering injuries, having a support system can play a crucial role in one’s mental well-being. Gayle Guyardo, host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, sat down with spinal cord injury survivor, Anthony Purcell, to discuss the power of unity and connection.

After his accident in 2010, Purcell became the CEO of Walking with Anthony, a foundation raising money for individuals suffering with spinal cord injuries. Blessed with the gift of life, Purcell continues to pay it forward by helping others and spreading positivity in times of hardship.