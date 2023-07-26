Bloom Tampa Bay’s Digital Reporter and Producer, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with ways to unlock your inner confidence, describing the power of self-esteem for this week’s “Brody’s POV”, or point of view.

Wooddell says, “we tend to be overly critical on ourselves because [we] hold ourselves to such a high standard, but the experts I talked to said [we] should sort of think of ourselves as [we] would a cherished friend”.

Click HERE to read Brody Wooddell’s Top Story of July