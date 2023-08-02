Bloom Tampa Bay’s Digital Reporter and Producer, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share science-backed strategies to slow aging.

It’s a battle of the sexes in this week’s “Brody’s POV”. Wooddell says, “I think a lot of us know this – women tend to mature a little bit faster than men, both mentally and physically.” Why, you ask? A man’s “hippocampus isn’t fully developed until 26 [and for] women it’s a little bit earlier than that”, so that could explain why women tend to be more mentally mature.

Additionally, men have “more collagen”, which gives their skin a tighter appearance. Plus, testosterone drives oil production, so men have a better natural hydration because of their oiler, thicker skin.

