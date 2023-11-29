TAMPA (BLOOM) – Digital Reporter and Producer, Brody Wooddell, and the Author of “It’s Not Your Fault: The Subconscious Reasons We Self-Sabotage and How to Stop”, Laura K. Connell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, for another edition of “Brody’s POV (Point of View)” based on Wooddell’s article, “Navigating the Holiday Season with a Dysfunctional Family: Insights from a trauma expert“.